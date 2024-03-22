Pokémon’s new Temporal Forces TCG expansion sees launch day deals from $23

Pokémon Temporal Forces is hitting store shelves. You can finally buy the newest expansion to the Pokémon TCG, all while locking in some deals along the way. Like it always tends to do, Amazon is debuting the new packs with some launch day Pokémon Pokémon Temporal Forces deals to help get Trainers in on the TCG action for less.

The newest expansion to the Scarlet and Violet era of the trading card game is here. Pokémon Temporal Forces debuts as the 10th set from the 9th Generation of the franchise and comes packed with tons of new cards. There’s a total of 162 unique artworks and then an extra 56 secret rare versions to bring the total card count up to 218. It’s one of the smaller sets in recent memory.

You can get the full rundown of the new expansion back in our launch coverage. It details what to expect from the set, our favorite cards, and some thoughts on the pull rates this time around. But now, onto the deals!

Launch day deals go live on Pokémon Temporal Forces

As we’ve come to expect from the days following the launch of a new trading card expansion from the Pokémon Company, launch discounts are now live.

Everything kicks off with the Elite Trainer Box, which has long been the preferred way for Trainers to get in on the new cards. It’s certainly our favorite too. We definitely think it’s the perfect introduction to the game, as it includes nine booster packs alongside some card sleeves and other gear. This time around, there are two different designs you can bring home, too – Iron Leaves and Walking Wake. The actual contents are almost entirely the same, but each one has different box art and a matching promo card inside.

Over at Amazon, the Pokémon Elite Trainer Box sells for $48.95 to headline the Temporal Forces launch day deals. Over at the Pokémon Center, you’d pay $65, for comparison.

Alongside the ETB, you can also step up to a Temporal Forces Booster Box. This gives you 36 packs and even more chances to score those chase cards from the set. It ditches the extra goodies in the Trainer Box in exchange for dropping packs to an even lower price. You can get one of the boxes for $121.69 on Amazon right now. Direct from The Pokémon Company, you’d pay $161 – saving you nearly $40. Today’s launch day Pokémon Temporal Forces deal also means you’re getting each pack for less than $3.50.

There are also deals on Booster Bundles at $27 as well as the Build & Battle Box at $23.

