Samsung’s popular 990 PRO Gen4 SSDs see notable spring price drops from $109 shipped

As may know, pricing on internal SSDs has gone up over the last few months with far less deals than this time last year. However, with the Amazon Big Spring Sale in full swing we have started to see some notable deals go live on the more pricey Gen5 variants and, now, the popular Samsung 990 PRO Series. Price drops are now live on various capacities via both Amazon and directly from Samsung to dive folks a chance at scoring one of these 7,450MB/s options with or without the integrated heatsink. While the Gen5 models are now out in the wild, you can score even better per TB pricing on these Gen4 models from Samsung that are still more than capable solutions for upgrade your battlestation. Check out our review for more details and head below for a breakdown of the deals.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD deals:

Note: While most of these deals are now also matched directly at Samsung, some of the capacities will drop even lower at checkout via Amazon as detailed in the list below.

If you are looking to upgrade to a Gen5 solution, you’ll find all of the price drops we are tracking as part of the ongoing Amazon Big Spring Sale in this roundup right here.

Samsung 990 PRO Series SSD features:

Reach near max performance with PCIe 4.0; The in-house controller’s smart heat control delivers our best power efficiency while maintaining ferocious performance that always keeps you at the top of your game. Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS and read/write speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s for gaming, video editing, 3D modeling, data analysis and more. Samsung’s nickel-coated high-end controller delivers thermal control and prevents performance drops from overheating; 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops, laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

