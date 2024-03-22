Score SteelSeries’ esports-grade Apex 9 TKL Gaming Keyboard down at $96 today (30% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsSteelSeriesBig Spring Sale
Reg. $140 $96
SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Mini Gaming Keyboard

Joining a series of PC gaming keyboards and mice marked down as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, it is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL HotSwap Optical Mini Keyboard down at $95.95 shipped. Regularly $140 and still fetching as much directly from SteelSeries, this is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within $3 of the Amazon all-time low for the second-best price we have tracked since it launched there about a year ago this month. For comparison’s sake, the newer model on sale here today is also now $4 under the sale price on the older 60% Apex 9 Mini. Head below for more details. 

You’re looking at the brand’s TKL esports-style Apex 9 keyboard, complete with “33% faster actuation” by way of OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a “lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.” The 2-point actuation system here allows gamers to customize the registration depth from a “speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke” alongside hot-swappable switches that allow you to upgrade and repair your keyboard when needed, instead of having to buy a new one. The fade-proof double shot PBT keycaps are also joined by customizable per-key illumination. 

As we mentioned above, today’s deal on the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL now sits alongside a host of other markdowns now live as part of Amazon’s March sale event. Joining a range of PC gaming mice deals, you’ll also find additional keyboard deals from Razer, CORSAIR, Logitech, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Keyboard features:

  • Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.
  • 2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.
  • Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.
  • Streamlined TKL Form Factor – Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
SteelSeries Big Spring Sale

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Eddie Bauer Friends and Family Event takes 50% off site...
NIU KQi3 Max foldable electric scooter falls to $760 (R...
Pokémon’s new Temporal Forces TCG expansion sees lau...
Today’s best iOS app deals: FurryFury Smash &...
Today’s best game deals: Prince of Persia Lost Cr...
Bring home a Nespresso Vertuo Espresso Maker at $122 (R...
Apple’s official iPhone 15 silicone cases start f...
Logitech’s MX Vertical Mouse brings ergonomics to...
Load more...
Show More Comments