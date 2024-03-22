Score SteelSeries’ esports-grade Apex 9 TKL Gaming Keyboard down at $96 today (30% off)

Joining a series of PC gaming keyboards and mice marked down as part of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale event, it is now offering the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL HotSwap Optical Mini Keyboard down at $95.95 shipped. Regularly $140 and still fetching as much directly from SteelSeries, this is 31% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal lands within $3 of the Amazon all-time low for the second-best price we have tracked since it launched there about a year ago this month. For comparison’s sake, the newer model on sale here today is also now $4 under the sale price on the older 60% Apex 9 Mini. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at the brand’s TKL esports-style Apex 9 keyboard, complete with “33% faster actuation” by way of OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a “lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.” The 2-point actuation system here allows gamers to customize the registration depth from a “speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke” alongside hot-swappable switches that allow you to upgrade and repair your keyboard when needed, instead of having to buy a new one. The fade-proof double shot PBT keycaps are also joined by customizable per-key illumination.

As we mentioned above, today’s deal on the SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL now sits alongside a host of other markdowns now live as part of Amazon’s March sale event. Joining a range of PC gaming mice deals, you’ll also find additional keyboard deals from Razer, CORSAIR, Logitech, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you right here.

SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL Keyboard features:

Play at the Speed of Light – Outpace leading optical keyboards with 33% faster actuation using custom OptiPoint switches with zero debounce and a lightning-fast 0.2ms response time.

2-point Actuation – Adapt to any game by changing the registration depth from a speedy, light 1mm press to a deliberate 1.5mm keystroke.

Swappable Switches – Customize, upgrade, and repair your keyboard by changing the switches to your favorite stye of OptiPoint switch.

Streamlined TKL Form Factor – Play like the pros with a compact, ergonomic tenkeyless keyboard that leaves more space for broad mouse swipes.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!