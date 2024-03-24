LEGO depicts Order 66 in upcoming Star Wars BARC Speeder Escape set with Kelleran Beq minifig

The fourth LEGO Star Wars set slated to release on May 1 has been revealed. 9to5Toys can now confirm that we’ll be getting the first-ever creation based around Order 66 with the upcoming LEGO BARC Speeder Escape set (75378).

Before we get to today’s reveal, it’s worth mentioning that the LEGO Group is sending out DMCA warnings for all of the May the 4th Star Wars sets. So while we can’t upload the photo here, you can go get a better look at the set over on Twitter (X). The LEGO Group got mad at us for sharing the photos of the Podrace Diorama and the buildable Droideka, so we’re trying to avoid another content takedown notice.

Now, onto the actual set!

The next LEGO Star Wars set to be revealed is the BARC Speeder Escape 75378. It breaks the mold of being one of the 25th anniversary Phantom Menace sets that we’ve seen revealed over the past few days and is one of the only kits this year based around Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

It stacks up to 221 pieces and like the rest of the sets for the spring wave – whether based around Episode 1 or not – will be debuting on May 1. It retails for $29.99 and depicts the flashback scene showing how Grogu was saved from the Jedi temple. Easily the most unique thing about this set is that it is the very first LEGO build to date that actually shows anything related to Order 66.

The set mainly assembles the BARC Speeder and includes Kelleran Beq for the first time – a Jedi played by Ahmed Best. He comes joined by Grogu as well as a pair of 501st Legion Clone Troopers. The speeder makes up most of the 221 pieces, but there is also a little Coruscant street lamp, which is a weird little inclusion.

Today’s reveal comes after getting a first look at three different 25th anniversary The Phantom Menace sets. Last week, we shared the buildable Droideka and Podrace Diorama, as well as the upcoming LEGO Sith Infiltrator with 25th anniversary Saw Gerrera minifig. Here are the rest of the May the 1 sets debuting before Star Wars Day, too.

LEGO Sith Infiltrator 75383: $69.99 | 640 pieces

BARC Speeder Escape 75378: $29.99 | 221 pieces

Boonta Eve Podrace Diorama 75380: $79.99 | 718 pieces

Droideka 75381: $59.99 | 583 pieces

UCS Tie Interceptor 75382: $239.99 | Unknown part count

The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz 4-pack 40676: $54.99 | Unknown part count

Commander Cody BrickHeadz 40675: $9.99 | Unknown part count

