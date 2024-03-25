Amazon’s eero Wi-Fi 6/E mesh systems now start from $105 with these spring deals

As part of its Big Spring Sale, Amazon is now offering some of the best prices to date on its Wi-Fi 6 eero mesh systems. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the eero Pro 6E 2-Node Mesh System at $299.99 shipped. Dropping from the usual $400 price tag has delivered a 25% price cut and the third-best price to date. It’s within $1 of our previous mention and $20 of the all-time low from last fall. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more systems from $105.

Delivering some of the latest and greatest system from eero to date (we’ll get to the new eero Max 7 below), its new Pro 6E pack arrives with Wi-Fi 6E support that enables 2.3Gb/s wired network speeds. Over its Tri-band wireless coverage, you’re looking at 1.3Gb/s capabilities alongside single node design that can still provide 2,000-square feet of coverage. There’s also built-in Zigbee and Thread radios for expanding your smart home, too.



If none of these Wi-Fi 6 systems are going to cut it for your home network, you’ll want to look towards the next system that Amazon revealed. The new eero Max 7 arrives as the brand’s very first Wi-Fi 7 package as was just revealed last fall. It only began shipping even more recently, offering the most capable specs from Amazon’s in-house Wi-Fi solutions – all of which you can read more about in our announcement coverage.

eero Pro 6E system features:

Our newest, tri-band eero leverages additional bandwidth to maximize your wifi. Our patented TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs and dead spots. So you can confidently stream, game, and get the most out of your smart home and mobile devices.

