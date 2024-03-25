Android game and app deals: Home Run High, High Sea Saga DX, Dream Park Story, more

Monday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals is now up for grabs down below the fold. Just be sure to also scope the deals we are tracking on the Android-ready Razer OLED 144Hz haptic Edge Wi-Fi Gaming Tablet as well this offer on the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel Watch, but for now let’s focus on the apps. Highlights include titles like Home Run High, High Sea Saga DX, Dream Park Story, YoWindow Weather, freebie icon packs. Head below for a closer look at everything on sale today from Google Play. 

Home Run High features:

Can you lead your high school baseball team to ultimate victory? It might be a small after-school club now, but with the right training, even the sky isn’t the limit for this team!

Train players by assigning them practice drills. You choose what they need to focus on, such as batting or pitching.

Install batting cages, showers, or other facilities to make life better for the team. A good environment makes for more effective training! School life is not all about sports, though. Studying is just as important, so make sure to construct educational facilities to upgrade the school.

