Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM sees third-ever discount down to $300 (Save $50)

Amazon offers the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM Bluetooth Speaker for $299.99 shipped. Today’s discount applies to both black and white colorways and drops from the usual $350 price tag that either of them carries. There’s $50 in savings on the pair as well as the chance to score only the third discount to date. It matches the second-best offer so far, is the first markdown since January, and comes within $15 of the all-time low. We break down the whole experience over in our launch coverage, while also giving you a rundown below the fold.

The big selling point on the EPICBOOM is Ultimate Ears’ new adaptive EQ tech. The portable speaker can automatically tune its 4.6-inch woofer and dual high-frequency 45mm transducers to your surroundings. It then still has most of the other staples that the company is known for. There’s a familiar fabric-wrapped design that means the EPICBOOM is waterproof, with an IP67 rating that also comes backed by a floating design. It has NFC pairing to Android smartphones, and a Magic Button that can be customized for one-touch access to your favorite music.

If you’re looking for a smart option and want to take a first step into the world of Sonos, I just reviewed the Sonos Move 2. It made one hell of a first impression on me with a fun green colorway and only kept that momentum up with stellar stereo playback and a portable design that keeps me serenaded for 24 hours on a single charge. On top of just being a more affordable way to listen to your tunes anywhere, I can personally recommend it for anyone in the market for a more portable smart speaker – or even as an entry into the Sonos ecosystem. It’s also now on sale for $359 alongside a collection of other Sonos speakers.

More on the Ultimate Ears EPICBOOM:

A loud Bluetooth speaker with a woofer that delivers 94 db of big, bassy stereo and deep sounds; tap Outdoor Boost for great sound outdoors. Customize your EQ, or choose from presets like Deep Relaxation Mode, Podcast Mode or Gaming Mode—all from the BOOM app. Forget about charging; this loud waterproof Bluetooth speaker has long battery life that keeps the party going. With an IP67 rating, it withstands dust and can be submerged in 1 m of water for up to 30 minutes—bring it to the beach, pool or shower without worry.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!