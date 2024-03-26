Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Worms 4, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the jump. But first, check out the deals we are tracking on the latest Google Nest Cams, the Google Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Watch wearable as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles Package Inc, Worms 4, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Package Inc – Cargo Simulator features:

Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.

As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?

