Android game and app deals: Package Inc, Worms 4, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

Your Tuesday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the jump. But first, check out the deals we are tracking on the latest Google Nest Cams, the Google Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Watch wearable as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles Package Inc, Worms 4, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Distraction Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Block Blast – A Retro Game FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $1.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1 (Reg. $7)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Wilderless $3 (Reg. $5)
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $3)
More Android app deals still live:
- Meteoroid – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Unit Converter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Lines Square – White Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Star – Yellow Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Green – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Dream Park Story $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Home Run High $2.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- High Sea Saga DX $4 (Reg. $7.50)
- Charlie in Underworld $0.50 (Reg. $4.50)
- The Secret of Crimson Manor $0.50 (Reg. $1)
- Luck be a Landlord $3 (Reg. $6)
- The Expanse $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Chess Coach Pro $10 (Reg. $15)
- Sticker Pack – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- YoWindow Weather $6 (Reg. $10)
Package Inc – Cargo Simulator features:
Package Inc. is a beautiful game about building a delivery system for a growing city. Build a connection between different hubs and feed multiple destinations, like factories, police stations, cafes, libraries, boutiques, saloons, hotels, pizzerias, pet shops or schools.
As new hubs are active and there is an increase on demand, you can redesign buildings’ position to keep your cargo delivery process as smooth and efficient as possible. Speed and storage capacity are also essential to keep the delivery network running without inconveniences. How long can you keep the orders moving?
