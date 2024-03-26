BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX cordless electric chainsaw hits new all-time low of $85 (Reg. $139)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Chainsaw Kit for $85 shipped. Down from $139, it saw several small discounts over the last year, the biggest of which dropped costs to the former $98 low in October. Since the new year began, we’ve only seen one major discount down to $114 in the first week of January and the rest being small trickles up and down in increments of a few dollars at a time. Today’s deal comes in off the heels of the Big Spring Sale discounts as a 39% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Sporting a 10-inch bar and chain, this cordless electric chainsaw is ideal for taking down smaller trees, chopping up limbs, or prepping wood for a fireplace or summer bonfire. It has a low-kickback design alongside a tool-free tensioning system for smooth ease of use and quick adjustments without having to pull out any tools. And of course, being an electric model, you won’t have to worry about gas or oil refills and costs, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly experience while finishing the tasks at hand.

You’ll also find a massive Best Buy deal still going for the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo – with an extra $100 in savings for My Best Buy members. And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Chainsaw features:

Tool free blade tension system for improved ease of use & quick adjustments

Lightweight design for ease of maneuverability & reduced fatigue

Improved oiling system with clear window to gauge oil level

