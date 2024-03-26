Power up your PC handheld/Steam Deck with new lows on WD’s SN770M TLC SSDs from $72

Amazon is now offering the handheld gaming PC-ready WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M M.2 2230 NVMe SSD down at $99.99 shipped. Also now matched at Best Buy, this regularly $130 drive debuted for the first time last fall as one of the more sought-after upgrades for gaming PCs with TLC 3D NAND tech. While we did see it drop to $110 back when the 2TB model hit its $209.50 low (currently on sale for $210), it is now seeing an additional price drop to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. Tucking the brand’s NVMe TLC SSD architecture into the smaller 2230 format, this drive is specifically geared towards handheld gaming rigs and other machines – Steam Deck and Microsoft Surface, for example – that support the more compact form-factor. Head below for more details.

Today’s deal on the WD_BLACK 1TB SN770M also joins a new Amazon all-time low on the 500GB variant at $72.20 shipped, down from the regular $80 price tag. But no matter which size you’re after, they are ready to upgrade your setup with speeds up to 5,150MB/s alongside a 5-year limited warranty and access to the Western Digital Dashboard (Windows only) software to “keep your drive tuned.” Get even more details in our launch coverage.

And for folks looking for the ultra-fast 2280 models to upgrade their standard PC battlestation, these hangover offers from the Amazon Big Spring Sale deliver some of the best prices yet on some of the latest drives out there:

WD_BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD features:

Get ready to download more games to your gaming platform with up to 2TB of storage on M.2 2230 with the WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD. Bring your whole game library anywhere, any place you go. Turbo charge and increase the storage in your ultrathin laptop with WD_BLACK SN770M Mobile NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

