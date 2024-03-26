LG’s 16-inch Gram 2-in-1 laptop with Thunderbolt 4 hits $696 with $604 clearance discount

Amazon is now offering the LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop for $695.99 shipped. This might be the 2022 edition, but it’s seeing a clearance discount down from the usual $1,300 going rate for those who don’t need the latest version. That’s 47% off and a new all-time low, as well as one of the best prices in general for a convertible laptop. For comparison, the last discount had this sitting at $900. Now, it’s an extra $204 off to land at this best-ever price tag.

This LG Gram laptop features an Intel Evo 12th Generation i5 chip alongside 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. All of that comes packed into a 16-inch touchscreen form-factor that can convert between a typical laptop and a tablet that also takes advantage of a bundled stylus. Even though this is the 2022 model, there’s still dual Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side and a microSD card slot with USB-A port on the other. It features a built-in webcam with Windows Hello support and is an even better value at $604 off.

If you do want the latest and greatest that Windows has to offer, Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops are finally shipping. The whole lineup was revealed alongside a collection of other new laptops at CES 2024, delivering new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot keys. Pricing across all three different screen sizes now starts from $1,399.

LG Gram 2-in-1 16-inch Laptop features:

Featuring an ultra-lightweight body and 80 Watt-hour battery, the LG gram lets you quickly switch between a laptop and tablet with a 16-inch 16:10 WQXGA IPS touch screen, LG Stylus Pen, and full-size backlit keyboard. Make your visions come to life with and a bold DCI-P3 99% color gamut to add a realistic touch to graphics; Intel Evo Platform Powered by 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor and Iris Xe Graphics carries you through work, studies, and surfing the web. PCIe4 M.2 NVMe SSD with 512GB of storage has the power to run multiple large applications and save important documents with ease. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with a substantial clock speed of 5200 MHz makes it simple to work and play with minimal buffering

