Pair your Mac with Logitech’s Brio 500 USB-C webcam at $88 (Reg. $130)

Amazon now offers the Logitech Brio 500 HD Webcam for $88.09 shipped in the Off White colorway. That’s down from $130 and marking the first discount in months. We last saw it drop to the all-time low in January. Now, today’s offer is landing at within $5 of that best-ever price while still saving you 33%. Today’s deal is an all-around rare chance to save on one of the more feature-rich webcams in this price point.

Logitech’s new Brio 500 webcam sports a 1080p sensor and is backed by auto light correction to automatically adjust to your home office’s natural lighting. There’s a USB-C interface to connect with your shiny new M3 MacBook out of the box, with dual noise reduction microphones also supplementing the experience. And you’ll also find a wider field of view than normal, with 90 degrees of picture included in the feed. That only makes Logitech’s auto-framing RightSight feature even more compelling, allowing the webcam to crop that FOV to center you in the call.

As far as the latest in webcams go, the new Opal Tadpole is as interesting as they come. If you liked the compact build of the Brio 300, you’re going to love the Tadpole. It has an even more travel-friendly design and much of the same macOS-focus, just with a more premium build and some added software tricks that earns it a steep $129 price tag. We then take a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

Or you could just go check out Logitech’s new MX Brio USB-C webcam. It may step up to a whopping $200 price tag, but there’s an 8.5MP sensor and AI image enhancement that hopes to make this the go-to solution for Zoom calls and streamers alike.

Logitech Brio 500 features:

Show up to every video call feeling confident, seen, and heard. Logitech Brio 500 includes features like auto light correction for low-lighting conditions, auto-framing so you can move during calls, and Show Mode for presenting objects on your desk. Brio 500 Webcam creates a more authentic Google, Teams, or Zoom meeting experience, allowing you to connect genuinely with others.

