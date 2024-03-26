Logitechâ€™s new G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Gaming Mouse hits $150, mousepads at $45

Last fall, Logitech launched a new lineup of Star Wars gaming gear for your PC setup. Now ahead of May the 4th, Amazon is offering some of the first chances to save on the all-new gaming accessories. Thereâ€™s one release thatâ€™s a particular highlight, and it has theÂ Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Mouse on sale for one of the first times. This new battlestation upgrade is downÂ toÂ $149.99 shippedÂ thanks to the second-ever discount from its usual $160 price tag and the on-page coupon. It may only be $10 off, but itâ€™s a chance to bring the Star Wars-themed mouse to your setup for less. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best since October. WeÂ reviewedÂ the new release, detailing what to expect from its design inspired byÂ Return of the Jedi. Head below for the full scoop.

Logitechâ€™sÂ latest mouseÂ celebrates the 40th anniversary ofÂ Star Wars: Episode VIÂ with a themed design that turns the gaming mouse into the Millenium Falcon. The accessory itself is already one of the companyâ€™s most capable releases thanks to a 25,000 DPI sensor that pairs with a DPI shift button for quickly swapping between different presets â€“ now thereâ€™s just a sweet new exterior. But back to the design, youâ€™ll find a coat of paint that turns the angular peripheral into the fastest ship in the galaxy complete with RGB lighting right where the Falconâ€™s hyperdrive ring would be.

And if you donâ€™t want to score a new mouse but still need some Star Wars gear for the desktop ahead of May the 4th, weâ€™re tracking a pair of discounts today. Alongside the mouse itself, Logitech launched some themed mousepads to bring a galaxy far, far away to your battlestation. My favorite is the newÂ LogitechÂ Return of the JediÂ Mousepad, but thereâ€™s also one that brings everyoneâ€™s favorite Sith Lord, Darth Vader, to your setup. Each of them is down to $44.99 after youâ€™ve clipped the on-page coupons. Theyâ€™re both rare discounts and new all-time lows as some of the first and only chances to save.

Both of these mousepads are worth a closer look. I sang the praises of these Star Wars-inspired releases in our hands-on review, noting that on top of having slick designs, thereâ€™s also a premium buildÂ well worth theÂ $45.

More on the Logitech G502 X Plus Millenium Falcon Mouse:

Official licensed gear for Star Wars. Take up the fight against the Empire once again with the G502 X PLUS portraying the iconic Millennium Falcon. All-new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for incredible speed and reliability, as well as precise actuation with crisp responseÂ

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!