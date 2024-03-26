You can now score the brand new Princess Peach Showtime! at $50 Prime shipped

For a limited-time, Woot is now offering a surprising deal on the brand new Princess Peach Showtime! for Nintendo Switch. Seeing straight up cash discounts on brand new Nintendo Switch games this soon after release is nearly unheard of, and you can now score the new Peach title down at $49.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. The regularly $60 game just released last week and you can already save $10 to add it to your Switch collection without having to wait all year for a potential holiday price drop. It is still listed at full price via Amazon and other major retailers.Â Head below for more details.Â

As you might know from our hands-on impressions of several stages in the game, this is a new Princess Peach experience altogether. Combining action adventure platform action with a slew of interesting and varied gameplay mechanics, the entire experience is heavily based around Peachâ€™s fun transformation abilities, from Swordfighter Peach and Patisserie Peach to Kung Fu Peach, Detective Peach, and many more.Â

Help Peach save the Sparkle Theater from the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch, who have set the stage for the ultimate tragedy. Joined by Stella, the theaterâ€™s guardian, Peach is ready to save the day!

You could try your hand at the FREE demo to see if youâ€™re into it before dropping any cash down, but itâ€™s hard to imagine todayâ€™s Woot deal lasting for all that long. If youâ€™re intersted, or just looking for a fun and colorful new Switch experience for the kids, todayâ€™s your first chance to save some cash on it, and a rare deal at that.Â

Princess Peach Showtime! features:

Save the Sparkle Theater as Princess Peach, taking the spotlight in her very own game

Partner with the theaterâ€™s guardian, Stella, and use the power of Sparkle to help the Theets and take on Grape and the Sour Bunch

Each of Peachâ€™s transformations has a signature look and feel, granting her the abilities she needs to take back each play

Battle against Grapeâ€™s evil acting troupe to save the lead actors

Use in-game coins to unlock additional colors and patterns for Peach and Stella. Get even more by finding them hidden within plays and by completing challenges

Equip the Heart Charm to give Peach a few extra hearts

Collect all of the Sparkle Gems in each play to get an action photo of Peach in her transformation

