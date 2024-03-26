TCL’s originally $5,000 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV just hit a new $1,901 all-time low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHDTVHome TheaterTCL
$1,901

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on this giant 98-inch smart TV down to $1,901.29 shipped – this is a new all-time low and the best price we have tracked anywhere. All of the details on this originally $5,000 display are waiting down below.

Amazon is now giving folks another chance at scoring a huge deal on the 2023 model TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV at $1,998 shipped. This one is also marked down to $1,999.99 shipped at Best Buy where it is listed with free installation. This model carried a $5,000 regular price at the top of the year but is now listed at $3,000. Either way, it has returned to the lowest we have tracked to deliver a massive deal on a massive smart TV upgrade. If you have the space for an impressive behemoth like this, today’s deal delivers one of the best values when it comes to an ultra oversized display out there – the higher-end mini-LED 100-inch from Hisense sells for $4,500 and the Samsung and LG models in this size range can be even crazier – they can sell for between $6,000 and well over $10,000. Head below for more details. 

Having said all that, the TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV brings some fairly notable specs considering the size and price here. It delivers a 120Hz panel to your living room or basement, complete with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG as well as “blistering fast” 240 VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for “the lowest possible input lag.” Google’s TV ecosystem with direct access to your streaming services is at the ready alongside built-in Google Assistant voice commands, Chromecast streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and USB ports are also included. 

More 2023 TCL Smart TV deals:

TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors. TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI optimizes color, contrast, and clarity while you watch. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
Home Theater TCL

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Vuori drops new Outdoor Adventure line, featuring short...
Save on all of the latest Google Nest Cams: Indoor $70,...
South Park: Snow Day releases today, and here’s t...
Get lifetime access to bite-sized learning with Headway...
LEGO’s new 2024 Marvel sets see first discounts: ...
This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle gets your lawn b...
Today’s best iOS app deals: Sokodice, Notebooks ...
24-inch M3 iMac sees $100 discount down to $1,199 (Seco...
Load more...
Show More Comments