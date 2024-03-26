TCL’s originally $5,000 98-inch 120Hz smart Google TV just hit a new $1,901 all-time low

Update: Amazon has now dropped the price on this giant 98-inch smart TV down to $1,901.29 shipped – this is a new all-time low and the best price we have tracked anywhere. All of the details on this originally $5,000 display are waiting down below.

Amazon is now giving folks another chance at scoring a huge deal on the 2023 model TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV at $1,998 shipped. This one is also marked down to $1,999.99 shipped at Best Buy where it is listed with free installation. This model carried a $5,000 regular price at the top of the year but is now listed at $3,000. Either way, it has returned to the lowest we have tracked to deliver a massive deal on a massive smart TV upgrade. If you have the space for an impressive behemoth like this, today’s deal delivers one of the best values when it comes to an ultra oversized display out there – the higher-end mini-LED 100-inch from Hisense sells for $4,500 and the Samsung and LG models in this size range can be even crazier – they can sell for between $6,000 and well over $10,000. Head below for more details.

Having said all that, the TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV brings some fairly notable specs considering the size and price here. It delivers a 120Hz panel to your living room or basement, complete with Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG as well as “blistering fast” 240 VRR and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for “the lowest possible input lag.” Google’s TV ecosystem with direct access to your streaming services is at the ready alongside built-in Google Assistant voice commands, Chromecast streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, and USB ports are also included.

TCL 98-inch Class S5 4K LED Smart Google TV features:

Experience the ultimate in 4K Ultra HD entertainment with TCL’s 98″ S Class. Its 4X resolution surpasses Full HD, delivering stunning detail. The 120Hz Panel Refresh Rate ensures a smooth, blur-free viewing experience, while Motion Rate 480 with MEMC Frame Insertion provides exceptional motion clarity. Enjoy a wide color gamut for richer hue while the High Brightness Direct LED Backlight creates brighter images. HDR ULTRA, with support for the most popular HDR formats, brings enhanced contrast and accurate colors. TCL’s AIPQ Engine with Deep Learning AI optimizes color, contrast, and clarity while you watch.

