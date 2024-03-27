You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal on a 12-qt. air fry oven than this, $90 off for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is now offering a deep deal on the Bella Pro Series 12.6-quart Digital Air Fryer Oven at $79.99 shipped. Sure, we have seen basic air fryers go for less in Best Buy’s daily sales, but this is a regularly $180 model with a sizable capacity that also doubles as a countertop oven. Currently out of stock at Amazon, you’re looking at $90 in savings and one of the lowest prices you’ll find from any brand on a cooker with these sorts of specs right now. Head below for more details.

This Bella Pro Series cooker features stainless steel accent and a 12.6-quart capacity large enough to cook up a whole meal for a small to medium-sized family in one go – “10-inch pizza, 2.2 pounds of french fries, four slices of bread, or a 4-pound chicken. It features various cooking modes, including air fry, dehydrate, rotisserie, grill, roast, bake, broil, and reheat, with 1,500W of power at the ready alongside 10 presets for one-touch cooking jobs (pizza, bacon, and more). The integrated 24-hour timer automatically shuts off with an audible tone for added safety alongside dishwasher safe removable accessories.

Elsewhere in cooking and kitchen deals, you’ll find loads of notable offers on tap over in our home goods hub. Some of the highlights there include this deep deal on the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker joined by a range of compatible capsules as low as $1.50 per cup, as well as a new Amazon all-time low on Ninja’s NeverClog Juicer at $100 and the ongoing deals on KitchenAid’s legendary metal mixers at up to $80 off. Everything else is waiting right here.

Experience versatile cooking with the Bella Pro Series 12.6-qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven. Air Fry, Dehydrate, Rotisserie, Grill, Roast, Bake, Broil, and Reheat your favorite meals with consistent results every time. The extra-large capacity fits a 10” pizza, 2.2 lbs. of french fries, 4 slices of bread, and a 4 lb. chicken. The powerful 1500 watt heating system uses High Performance Circular Heat Technology to circulate heat for fast, crispy, and evenly cooked results every time. 10 convenient preset menu options, adjustable temperature range from 90°F to 400°F and 24 hour auto shutoff timer with audible tone. Easy cleanup with the dishwasher safe removable accessories.

