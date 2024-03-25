KitchenAid’s legendary metal mixers up to $80 off from $250, plus attachments up to 50% off

As part of its ongoing Big Spring Sale, Amazon has launched a massive KitchenAid sale featuring the brand’s legendary metal stand mixers, loads of attachments for them, and more. The deals start from just under $30 with free shipping, and you’ll find everything waiting right here. One standout has the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer on sale for $249.99 shipped. This $80 under the regular $330 price tag and the lowest price we can find – they are also now matched at Best Buy. While this isn’t the more flagship Artisan Series 5-quart model – that one is marked down from $450 to $379.99 right now – it will deliver that retro-style and beloved Kitchen mixing experience for less. Head below for more details.

The KitchenAid Classic Series features that “built-to-last metal construction” with a 4.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl – large enough to mix up to 8 dozen cookies – as well as the tilt-head design so you have better access to the bowl while mixing before locking it into place. It also comes with the coated flat beater, dough hook, and the wire whip with compatibility across the range of other attachments you can pick at a later day (or today because many of them are on sale).

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon big Spring KitchenAid sale right here – these deals might only last through today. Pricing kicks off at $30 with as much as 50% in savings at the ready on loads of attachments, other stand mixers, coffee grinders, hands mixers, food choppers, and more.

Head over to our home goods hub for more of the best kitchen and cooking deals on tap right now including this new low on Ninja’s stainless steel NeverStick Waffle Maker, the spring Breville smart oven sale, and Cuisinart’s indoor pizza oven with stone, pan, and peel.

KitchenAid Classic Tilt-Head Stand Mixer features:

Whether you need 8 dozen of your signature chocolate chip cookies or shredded chicken for Taco Tuesday with friends and family, the KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer has the capacity for every occasion. This durable tilt-head stand mixer was built to last, and features 10 speeds to gently knead, thoroughly mix and whip ingredients for a wide variety of recipes and comes in a variety of colors to perfectly match your kitchen design or personality. Get creative and make more with your mixer with over 10 optional hub-powered attachments, from food grinders to pasta makers and more. Using the flat beater; 28g dough each sold separately.

