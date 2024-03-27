Android game and app deals: NABOKI, HOOK 2, Up Left Out, Glidey, much more

Wednesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to roll down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out all of the early World Backup deals on SSDs, microSD cards, and more, as well as this offer on the Google Pixel 7a before you dive into the apps. Highlights of today’s Google Play offers include titles NABOKI, HOOK 2, Up Left Out, Glidey, Klocki, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Klocki FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Glidey – Minimal puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Up Left Out $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- HOOK 2 $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- HOOK $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- NABOKI $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Full Pipe: Premium Game $1 (Reg. $3)
- Bleentoro Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Achikaps Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- Vodobanka Pro $1 (Reg. $2.50)
- OsmAnd+ — Maps & GPS Offline $15 (Reg. $30)
- FBReader Premium $5.50 (Reg. $9)
More Android app deals still live:
- Distraction Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Block Blast – A Retro Game FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Package Inc – Cargo Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Traffix: Traffic Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Railways – Train Simulator $1 (Reg. $2)
- Worms 3 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Worms 4 $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Sheltered $1.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- The Escapists: Prison Escape $1.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- The Escapists 2: Pocket Breakout $1 (Reg. $7)
- Ailment: dead standoff Premium $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Wilderless $3 (Reg. $5)
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap $1.50 (Reg. $3)
NABOKI features:
A simple, minimalist and relaxing puzzle game where your goal is to take the level apart.
As always, this is a peaceful puzzle game, so it has no ads, time limits, scoring or even text and can be played offline.
Calm gameplay is accompanied by ambient, meditative soundtrack created by Wojciech Wasiak.
