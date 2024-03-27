Android game and app deals: NABOKI, HOOK 2, Up Left Out, Glidey, much more

Wednesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready to roll down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out all of the early World Backup deals on SSDs, microSD cards, and more, as well as this offer on the Google Pixel 7a before you dive into the apps. Highlights of today’s Google Play offers include titles NABOKI, HOOK 2, Up Left Out, Glidey, Klocki, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

A simple, minimalist and relaxing puzzle game where your goal is to take the level apart.

As always, this is a peaceful puzzle game, so it has no ads, time limits, scoring or even text and can be played offline.

Calm gameplay is accompanied by ambient, meditative soundtrack created by Wojciech Wasiak.