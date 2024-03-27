Anker’s Apple Health P2 eufy Smart Scale now 36% off at $32, plus more starting at $27

Justin Kahn -
We are now tracking some solid price drops on Anker’s smart scales to keep tabs on your workout progress and help keep those 2024 resolutions rolling through the spring. The brand’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its eufy Smart Scale P2 down at $31.98 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 36% in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching our previous mention and lands at $1 below last year’s Black Friday price. Designed to keep track of 15 body measurements, including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. It syncs all of this data with the EufyLife app over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, but you can also choose to send the metrics over to your Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit setups “to keep your progress all in one place.” Other notable features include the IPX5 waterproof rating as well as the ability to create various profiles for everyone in the family. Head below for more deals and details. 

More Anker smart scale deals:

If you’re looking to refresh your workout apparel for the spring, our fashion guide is loaded with notable price drops from a wide range of brands. Vuori has dropped new Outdoor Adventure line, Amazon’s Under Armour Flash Sale is still live, and Smartwool has restocked its all-new Run Compression Socks. Everything else is waiting right here

Anker eufy Smart Scale P2 features:

Get 15 detailed readings of your body including body weight, body Fat, BMI, Muscle Mass, Bone Mass and more. The ultra-sensitive surface of Smart Scale can detect subtle changes in your body weight accurately to 50g (0.1 lbs). Watch your body’s progress throughout your fitness journey with a virtual, 3D model, featuring you. Enable this mode so your avatar will match proportions and measurements that you input, such as height, waist, arms, and more to give you a detailed visual of your changes. Connect to the EufyLife App using Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and easily upload data. You can also sync EufyLife with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit to keep your progress all in one place.

Anker

