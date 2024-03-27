Marvel Rivals debuts today, combining 6v6 Overwatch action with your favorites from across the Multiverse

Described as the “premier Super Hero Team-based PVP,” the new Marvel Rivals is making its official debut today. Marvel has teamed up the developer NetEase games to bring the best of the Marvel Multiverse into a 6v6 hero shooter of sorts, blending the ultra-popular superhero stable with the likes of titles like Overwatch. The official announcement trailer has now landed on the Marvel YouTube channel and you can check it out below.

Marvel Rivals on PC officially debuts today

Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play PC game, will launch with a roster of 16 characters including Storm, Magneto, Black Panther, and more. But judging by the upcoming Alpha test roster and the new trailer itself, there will be a whole lot more than that, from Spider-Man and Loki to The Hulk, Iron Man, more of the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, additional members of the X-Men, and plenty of other super villains as well.

The gameplay here, at its core, is not unlike Overwatch, and is described as ever-changing and dynamic with intricate, destructible environments from “Asgard to the Tokyo of 2099.”

With intricate environments, fast-paced gameplay, and ever-changing battlefields, there’s never a dull moment in Marvel Rivals! Battle as Super Heroes and Super Villains with incredible abilities and combine your powers to bring unexpected fun to the battlefield in a matter of seconds.

The Team-Up Skills look interesting as well, allowing characters to combine at various times during the action to unleash special abilities and attacks:

Coordinate unique combinations between characters to ignite surprising Team-Up Skills! Unleash the synergy of combined superpowers and invent new tactics that can turn the tide of combat. Ride on Groot’s back as Rocket Raccoon to take on your enemies as a dangerous duo, unleash Gamma energy as Hulk to charge Iron Man’s armor for massive damage, and so much more!

Marvel says each season of the game will “will introduce new Super Heroes to the battlefield” as well as new maps while allowing gamers to “unlock new content to implement across various gameplay strategies.”

Hero shooters like this have been somewhat hit or miss over the last couple years, but when they hit, they really hit hard. And Marvel Rivals certainly appears to have the chance to assemble the masses in a big way if the gameplay can really hold up like some of our favorites over the years.

Speaking of which, Marvel is hosting a closed Alpha test of the game starting in May for folks looking to give it a shot early. Go sign up on this page for chance to participate in the beta.

