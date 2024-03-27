Meet Venture! The newest Overwatch 2 DPS launching in April

Venture is officially coming to Overwatch 2 next month as the latest hero added to the Blizzard team-based hero shooter. Not letting Marvel Rivals have all the fun today, the newest DPS will be bringing a unique new kit to the game based around digging under enemies and doing damage with their drill.

We got a first look at Venture all the way back in November at BlizzCon 2023. Now the hero is getting the official reveal treatment with a gameplay trailer and graphics showing off everything you need to know about their abilities.

Quite befitting of an archaeologist, Venture has an entire toolkit based around their drill. Digging is the name of the game, and so all of their attacks are themed around those kinds of mechanics. Their main ability is Burrow, which lets the DPS character move underground. It grants them invulnerability and you can emerge from the ground to do damage. Then there’s Drill Dash, which launches you forward and enemies backward. Venture’s main weapon is the Smart Excavator drill, which shoots out seismic charges that burst after traveling a short distance.

That plays right into the Tectonic Shock Ultimate, which shoots out a massive shockwave to knock back enemies. It’s like a different take on Reinhardt’s Earthshatter.

Venture will be officially launching next month as part of Season 10 of Overwatch 2. They will debut into the game on April 16. But if you want to try your hand at the rock-eating and tunnel-digging hero ahead of time, Overwatch is putting the hero into the game early. Starting tomorrow, March 28, you’ll have two days to play as Venture. This limited-time demo is live through March 31.

When Venture does officially launch, the hero will be free. You won’t have to pay for the battle pass or do any challenges, they’ll just be available from the beginning. This is a change from previous hero launches that saw new playable characters placed behind the paid progression pass or locked to a certain level in the free battle pass.

Go watch the trailer for yourself, and then let me know what you think of Venture in the comments below.

