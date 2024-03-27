Sony’s popular a6400 mirrorless camera sees $150 discounts from $748

Adorama is now offering the Sony A6400 Mirrorless camera starting at $748 shipped. This is $150 off the usual $898 price tag and marks a return to the all-time low. It’s a rare chance to save as the first markdown in months, too. Today’s offer also comes joined by the camera bundled with a 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS Lens at $848, which drops from its usual $998 price tag to match the all-time low on this kit.

The Sony a6400 is the camera that I personally use for most of my review work here at 9to5Toys. If you’ve read a charger review, any of my hands-on features with LEGO sets, or other gadget I’ve personally used, then you’ve seen the photos this camera can capture. When I’m not using the Fujifilm X-T5 for street photography, I have this trusty Sony mirrorless camera by my side for product photography and even capture events like BlizzCon and the Overwatch Grand Finals.

As for why it’s the cornerstone of my shooting setup, the a6400 comes centered around a 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor with a BIONZ X image processor. It packs real-time eye AF and tracking, with support for 4K video recording, S-Log3, and 8-bit color. The fold-out 3-inch touchscreen is one of my favorite implementations, thanks to a multi-angle hinge that can flip up to let you capture selfies. The camera will work with any Sony E-mount lens, or you can just go with the kit version that includes the 16-50mm lens. I personally shoot with the Sigma 56mm Fixed Prime lens, if you’re curious what I’d recommend.

Buy the Sony a6400 at the following retailers

But if you’re looking for something geared far more towards everyday photography, we did just see Fujifilm launch its all-new X100VI camera. This viral fixed-lens model is arriving as a new iteration of the camera that took TikTok and all of social media by storm over the past few years. It has the same classic design with tons of physical controls, just now with an improved 40MP sensor and everything else we go over in our launch coverage.

Sony a6400 features:

Featuring a reliable design and apt performance to bolster creativity, the Sony a6400 is a sleek APS-C-format mirrorless camera featuring well-rounded photo and video capabilities. Using a proven sensor design, quick and precise AF performance, and smart operability, this camera is an ideal partner for capturing your everyday moments and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!