New all-time low knocks TCL’s regularly $800 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV down to $540

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the 2023 model TCL 75-inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV down at $539.99 shipped. This one carries a regular of $800 and is now seeing a solid 33% or $260 price drop. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low on the Fire TV model. While we are still tracking the Google TV version of TCL’s Q6 display down at $600, today’s offer delivers a very similar setup at $60 less. This deal lands just as new 2024 models are starting to hit the market place, but you’ll be hard-pressed to see any of those dropping in price quite as much as this over the next few months or more. Head below for more a closer look at the specs.

This one is centered around Amazon’s Fire TV experience with direct access to your streaming services and an Alexa voice remote for barking orders at your new smart TV. From there, you can expect to find Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut, Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG as well as Auto Game Mode (ALLM) “for the lowest possible input lag and latency for exceptional gaming performance.” The metal “bezel-less” design is joined by Bluetooth and three HDMI inputs.

TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD Resolution – Experience incredible detail with 4X the resolution of 1080p Full HDTVs.

QLED – Quantum Dot Technology with UltraWide Color Gamut – Enjoy over a billion colors for richer and more lifelike images.

HighBrightness Direct LED Backlight – Q6 models produce brighter images for enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Motion Rate 120 – Motion enhancement technology for improved motion clarity

HDR PRO plus (Dolby Vision, HDR10 plus, HDR10, and HLG) – Enjoy enhanced contrast, accurate colors and fine details utilizing all the most advanced HDR formats.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney plus, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

