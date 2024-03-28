Android game and app deals: High Sea Saga DX, Neoteria, The Lonely Hacker, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
High Sea Saga DX

We are now ready to gather up all of today’s best Google Play app deals for Android users. Just be sure to scope out the new Amazon lows now live on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablets and this offer on Google’s latest battery-powered Nest Video Doorbell. But for now it’s time for the apps. Highlights include titles like High Sea Saga DX, Neoteria, The Lonely Hacker, Ailment: dead standoff, NoteLynX Pro Outliner Mindmap, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

High Sea Saga DX features:

Riches of legend inhumed in secret sites across the world, savage monsters to thwart each turn of your trek, rival players looking to scuttle your ship–such maritime mayhem and more await on this finest of swashbuckling simulations!

You’ll need a trusty team to surmount the odds, not to mention a vessel–so make sure you choose only the savviest of seadogs, and construct a jolly craft of true piratical proportions!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver combo kit drops ...
Compustar 2-way CSX remote start system gives you remot...
SanDisk’s 512GB Ultra microSD card just hit a new...
Elite Gourmet’s 1,500W countertop oven with Frenc...
Rad Power takes $200 off RadCity 5 Plus and RadWagon 4 ...
iPhone 14 Plus falls to $540 in this Grade A refurb sal...
Tested: WITHit’s competitively-priced titanium Ap...
R2-KT will be the sixth LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary...
Load more...
Show More Comments