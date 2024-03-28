Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver combo kit drops to new $129 low (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit with two 2.0Ah Batteries for $128.88 shipped. Down from $220, with a $250 price tag, this combo kit saw frequent price changes over the last year, bouncing between its $250 MSRP and the former $140 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 48% markdown off the going rate and lands at a new all-time low.

The 1/2-inch drill has a 2-speed transmission with 35Nm of torque and an 18 position clutch, with its keyless chuck offering precise speed control and torque adjustment for drilling holes and driving screws on different surfaces. The 1/4-inch impact driver has quick release hex collet, a variable speed trigger, 3 speed selector, 300Nm of torque, and a 2,800 RPM for a wide variety of driving applications. It features a lightweight design, ergonomic non-slip handle, built-in LED work light, and a 35% more compact design when compared to similar units, making it well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Includes a dual-port charger and a tool bag.

More Greenworks discounts:

You’ll also find a massive Best Buy deal still going for the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo – with an extra $100 in savings for My Best Buy members. And be sure to check out our coverage of the ongoing deal for the Greenworks 80V 42-inch CrossoverZ Electric Zero Turn Riding Lawn Mower – now $1,000 off! It is the most comprehensive mowing solution from Greenworks to date, and was designed to handle up to 1.5-acres of land on a single charge with an adjustable cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. And head on over to our Green Deals hub when you’re finished shopping the above deals to check out the deals on more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks 24V Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit features:

[1/2 In. Drill Driver] 2 speed transmission (0-380RPM/0-1450RPM), 310 in-lbs (35Nm) torque, 18 + 1 position clutch with 1/2 in. Keyless chuck offers precise speed control and torque adjustment when drilling holes and driving screws on different surfaces.

[1/4 In. Impact Driver] 1/4 in quick release hex collet, variable speed trigger, 3 Speed Selector(1.Up to 2700IPM,2.Up to 3300IPM,3.Up to 4000IPM), 2,650 in-lbs (300Nm) torque, 2,800 RPM for a wide variety of driving applications.

[Highly Efficient Brushless Motor & 2×2Ah Batteries] Delivers more power at 2X More Torque, enhanced battery runtime and longer life.

[Lightweight & Ergonomic] Our 24V power tool combo kit lightweight design allows you to control with ease, however long you operate. The ergonomic non-slip handle and compact design provide ease of use and comfort in tight spaces.

[Compact Design & Built-In LED Work Light] 35% more compact when compared to similar units and well-suited for work in small spaces. Built-In LED Work Light Illuminates your workspace in hard-to-see places.

[Combo Kit Includes] 24V Brushless Cordless Drill & Impact Driver, (2) 2Ah USB (Power Bank), Dual Port Charger, and Tool Bag.​

[One Battery Fits All] Our lithium-ion batteries are compatible with 125+ Greenworks tools in the same voltage range. Greenworks 24V Drill/Driver Kit is ideal for assembling products, tightening screws, and other DIY craft projects and applications.

