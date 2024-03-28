Razer’s latest BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical Keyboard hits best price of the year at $200

Amazon is now offering the Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $200.67 shipped. Regularly $230, this is the flagship BlackWidow keyboard in the current Razer lineup at the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a few fleeting and very short-lived offers for a less, this is the best price of the year on the pro model with the tactile and clicky Green switches. The Yellow switch silent model has never sold for under $230 directly from Amazon, for comparison. This model launched just before Razer debuted the more affordable V4 standard and V4 X models from $130 that launched last summer. Head below for more details on the V4 Pro variant.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard on sale here today features the brand’s Green switches said to deliver the “perfect pairing of pressure and response time with satisfying, tactile feedback.” Alongside underglow and per-key multi-color Chroma lighting throughout, you’ll find a doubleshot molding process “to ensure the labelling never wears off” as well as Razer’s multi-function roller and media keys. From there, you’ll also score a magnetic leatherette wrist rest with its very own underglow action as well.

Again, the V4 standard and V4 X models are a more affordable way to get into the latest BlackWidow lineup for those that don’t need the full-on, pro-grade battlestation upgrade on sale above. These models start from $130 shipped and you can get a closer look at the specs in our launch coverage.

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Experience the perfect pairing of pressure and response time with satisfying, tactile feedback. Featuring per-key lighting and a striking 3-side underglow when paired with the wrist rest, sync the keyboard with your battlestation and enjoy greater immersion when gaming. Assign a custom function to the keyboard’s programmable dial, and game with greater command using a set of macro keys for essential keybinds. Designed to provide secure support for long hours of play, the soft, cushioned wrist rest also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting.

