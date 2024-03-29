EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V cordless self-propelled lawn mower hits new $454 low, more from $120

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-Inch 56V Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower with 7.5Ah Battery for $454 shipped. Normally fetching $649, it spent the late half of 2023 riding along its MSRP and occasionally rising and falling in small increments, the biggest of which brought costs down to $549. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V cordless lawn mower features:

Touch Drive self-propelled technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands

Delivers 6.0 ft-lbs of cutting torque for performance that exceeds gas lawn mowers

Up to 60 minutes runtime on a single charge with the included 56V 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery

High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability

7-position cutting height adjustments: 1.25 to 4 inches

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

Quick and easy push-button start, 21-inch deck, Bright LED headlights, Adjustable handle height

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

Folds for compact storage

Easy-access two-bushel grass collection bag

