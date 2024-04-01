Android game and app deals: Kiwanuka, TileStorm, Spirit, KORG Kaossilator, more

This afternoon’s collection to kick off this week’s Android game and app deals is now waiting down below. Joining today’s Google Play offers, we are also tracking notable offers on Sony’s photography-focused Xperia 5 IV smartphone, Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro router, this 14-inch ASUS Chromebook Plus 2-in-1, and the first discount on Bose’s brand new clip-on Ultra Open Earbuds. But for now we are focused on the apps, including Kiwanuka, TileStorm, Spirit, KORG Kaossilator, Lil Big Invasion, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale:
- Lil Big Invasion: Dungeon Buzz FREE (Reg. $2)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Kiwanuka $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Tennis Champs Returns $0.50 (Reg. $6)
- TileStorm $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Super Soccer Champs Classic $0.50 (Reg. $6)
- Hard Lines $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Spirit $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- Whale Trail Classic $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- KORG Kaossilator for Android $10 (Reg. $20)
More Android app deals still live:
- Azulox Icon Pack – Dark mode FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- The Enchanted Worlds FREE (Reg. $3)
- Pettson’s Inventions 2 $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Pettson’s Inventions 3 $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Pettson’s Inventions Deluxe $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- Beastie Bay DX $3.50 (Reg. $6.50)
- Muse Dash $1 (Reg. $3)
- Infinite Launch $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Knight of Heaven RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Black Dungeon RPG $1 (Reg. $2)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Point. $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- OrbaDrone – Robot Escape $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- BRIO World – Railway $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Neutron Music Player $5 (Reg. $8)
Kiwanuka features:
Kiwanuka! Only you can save the people of the crystal realm! Guide the lost citizens to freedom. Discover forgotten dreams. Use the magical staff to tower and climb. Good luck on your journey!
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!