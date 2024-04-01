Get your lawn back in shape with Greenworks’ 80V 21-inch electric lawn mower for $399

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower with 4.0Ah battery for $399 shipped through the end of the day. Normally fetching $580, it saw many discounts over the last year, with the greatest of them dropping costs down to $407 at the start of the summer. It saw a few discounts during short-lived sales and holiday events, but nothing as large as its summer rate. Today’s deal comes in as a 31% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $49 above the all-time low from 2022.

This lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 60 minutes. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering a seven-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1-3/8 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, as well as a turbo function for added lift when collecting or mowing through leaves – and it all starts with the press of a button; no gas, no oil priming, no pull string.

If you’re planning to hop outside to clean off the winter grime, check out our past coverage of the deals for the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle. And head on over to our Green Deals hub when you’re finished shopping the above deals to check out the deals on more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks 80V 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower features:

CoverageCuts up to 1/2 acre on a single charge

RuntimeUp to 45 minutes of runtime a single charge

Charge timeRecharges in 60 minutes

Constant blade speed:3200 RPM

PerformanceSmartCut Technology constantly monitors grass conditions, then automatically adapts to provide the perfect amount of power needed to get the job done

Drive systemSelf-propelled, rear-wheel-drive with variable speed control for effortless mowing

Cutting heightSeven-position, single-lever cutting height adjustment for cuts from 1.3” to 4.0”

Cutting deck21” heavy-duty steel cutting deck provides maximum airflow for excellent cuts; 4-in-1 design for mulching, side discharge, or bagging, with turbo button for added lift when picking up or mowing through leaves

StorageEZ Fold aluminum handles; just pull, fold, and store vertically in seconds

Push-button startHassle-free starts with no priming, no choke, and no pull cord

VisibilityHigh Intensity LED headlights for mowing at dawn or dusk

Traction10” rear tires and 8” front tires provide excellent traction on any terrain

Batteries & chargers80V 4.0 Ah battery and rapid charger

Warranties3-year tool and 3-year battery warranties

CompatibilityBatteries power 75+ 80V Greenworks products

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!