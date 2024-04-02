Save $149 on EGO’s Power+ 56V 21-inch cordless electric lawn mower for spring at $500

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut Push Mower with 7.5Ah battery for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $649, it spent the first half of 2023 riding along its original $899 MSRP and occasionally rising and falling in small increments. It wasn’t until November sales that we saw the repeated discount to $649 which continued into the new year. Today’s deal comes in to take things further as a 23% markdown off the new going rate (44% off the original MSRP) and lands as a return to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find the same model with a 4.0Ah battery on sale for $386, as well as a similar self-propelled model with a 7.5Ah battery and a touch drive feature for $549.

Powered by just the 7.5Ah ARC battery, this cordless electric lawn mower tackles your small to medium-sized yards with up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge. Its 21-inch cutting deck allows for easy maneuvering through your yard more efficiently while offering the select cut interchangeable multi-blade system with six-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1.5 inches to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

More EGO Power+ discounts:

If you’re planning to hop outside to clean off the winter grime, check out our past coverage of the deals for the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle. And head on over to our Green Deals hub when you’re finished shopping the above deals to check out the deals on more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and more.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut Push Mower features:

  • Select Cut multi-blade system delivers customizable cutting performance
  • High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability, up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the included 56V 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery
  • 21-inch deck, 7-position cutting height adjustments: 1.5 inches to 4 inches
  • 3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge/ Quick and easy push-button start/One-handed height adjustment
  • Bright LED headlights/Easy-access two-bushel grass collection bag
  • IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction
  • Folds for compact storage
  • Includes Mulching Blade, High Lift Bagging Blade, Extended Runtime Blade, and Upper Blade
  • 60-minute charging time with the included 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery and POWER+ Rapid Charger
  • Compatible with all EGO 56V ARC Lithium batteries/5-year tool warranty, 3-year battery warranty

