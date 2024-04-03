This Greenworks electric 3-tool bundle returns to $600 (Save $500) in one-day sale

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo with a 4.0Ah battery for $599.99 shipped through the rest of the day. Down from its $1,100 price tag, this combo saw a few discounts over 2023, the biggest of them dropping costs to the $580 all-time during Black Friday sales. We’ve already seen two previous discounts in the new year taking things down to $600 with a My Best Buy membership, but today’s deal does away with this need as a repeat 45% markdown off the going rate, landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The lawn mower comes equipped with a 80V brushless motor alongside a 4.0Ah battery that offers up to 45 minutes of continuous runtime on a single charge, and able to recharge fully in up to 50 minutes. It features a seven-position height adjustment for whatever environment may need a trim and starts up with the simple push of a button. The leaf blower sports a variable speed trigger with cruise control, a vacuum bag attachment, and is able to produce 730 CFM of air flow reaching up to 170 MPH. The string trimmer offers a 13-inch cutting path for up to 30 minutes of continuous runtime, and features a pivoting head that sports 2-in-1 functionality for trimming and edging.

If you’re planning to hop outside to clean off the winter grime, check out our past coverage of the deals for the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5A 2,030 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. It features two 0.9L onboard detergent tanks to better tackle cleaning projects, as well as five interchangeable nozzles: zero degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and a special soap nozzle. And head on over to our Green Deals hub when you’re finished shopping the above deals to check out the deals on more electric tool brands, EVs, power stations, water heaters, and more.

Greenworks Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo features:

Charge timeRecharges in 60 minutes

Constant blade speed3200 RPM

Cutting path13″ String Trimmer Cutting path

RuntimeUp to 80+ minutes on a single charge

Charge timeFully recharge battery in just 60 minutes

Variable speed triggerHigh and low speed settings with responsive variable speed trigger for on-demand power

Trimmer headDual-feed bump feed trimmer head with 0.080” line

730 CFM Leaf Blower RuntimeRuntime

Up to 60 minutes on lowPower equivalent

26cc gas-equivalent powerBlowing force

Up to 730 CFM of constant airflowAir speed

170 MPH max air speedCharge time

Fully recharge battery in just 60 minutesDelivers on-demand power with up to 170 MPH of high-velocity air speed/blowing power

ComfortableLightweight and ergonomic design for comfort, control, and maneuverability

Included battery & chargerThe included interchangeable 4.0Ah battery & charger unlock the Greenworks ecosystem to handle all of your outdoor needs

