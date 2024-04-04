Android game and app deals: Endling, Aporkalypse, Titan Quest, OK Golf, more

Endling

Your Thursday afternoon collection of the best Android game and app deals is now ready down below. On your way down to scope those out, check out the deals we have on Google Pixel Buds Pro, the latest Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5, and these rare offers on Arc’s minimalist S23 Ultra aluminum bumper cases, As for the apps, highlights include titles like Endling, Aporkalypse, Titan Quest, OK Golf, SkySafari 7 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android apps and games on sale:

More Android app deals still live:

Endling features:

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure.

Discover the destructive force of the human race, as it corrupts, pollutes, and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

Explore various 3D side-scrolling areas and defend your tiny furballs, feed them, watch them grow up, notice their unique personalities and fears, and most importantly, help them to survive.

Use the cover of night to stealthily guide your litter towards a safer place. Spend the day resting in an improvised shelter and plan your next move carefully since it could be the last for you and your cubs.

