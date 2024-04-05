elago’s MS2 stand turns your MagSafe charger into a StandBy dock for just $10 (Reg. $17+)

elago’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the best price ever on its popular MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand. After you’ve clipped the on-page coupon, the price will drop down to $10.19. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching as much as $23 and dropping from $17, you’re now looking at the best price to date. We last saw it on sale back in December for $15, and now today’s offer is an extra $5 off. You can get a closer look at what to expect in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this stand has a spherical design that’ll turn your existing MagSafe charger into a more desk or nightstand-friendly dock. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 15 devices as well as 12, 13, and 14 series handsets, and is a great way to keep tabs on notifications and the like while charging on top of all the newfound StandBy features in iOS 17.

A perfect companion to the elago stand above, you’re going to need one of Apple’s official MagSafe chargers to put it to use. Luckily, they’re on sale right now and dropping to one of the best prices in months. Now down to $31 at Amazon, you’re completing the package on the lead deal for far less than retail, making for a compelling nightstand or desk upgrade.

Today’s discount is a pretty clear reaction to all of the new Qi2 releases that have been launching as of late. If you’re looking to catch up on all of those new Qi2 chargers from CES 2024, we have a handy feature that explores all of the best new releases. It covers all of the flagship gear from the likes of Belkin and Anker, as well as some more affordable tech implementing the new standard.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with magsafe! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iPhone 14, 13, and 12 models.

