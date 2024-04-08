Today’s best iOS app deals: Don’t Starve Shipwrecked, Cafe Master Story, more

It is now time to kick off another work week in iOS game and app deals with Monday’s collection of the best price drops. Before you dive in, scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles as well as this offer on AirPods Pro 2 with the refreshed USB-C charging case and even more right here. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition, Cafe Master Story, Sparklite, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Get Gabbin’: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Meditate – Mindfulness app: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator 3: $3 (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $3 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

Klei Entertainment has partnered with our friends at CAPY, creators of Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery, Super Time Force and Below; to bring fans of Don’t Starve the latest single-player expansion: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked!

In Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures.

Don’t let the tropical breeze lull you into a false sense of security – the world might be different, but it is still equal parts unforgiving and uncompromising. You will quickly find these islands are full to the brim with things that want to kill you.