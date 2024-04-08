Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars from $29, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth $40, more

Best Buy has launched a new SEGA game sale event featuring Sonic titles, Persona games, and more. The sale is giving folks another chance to land a copy of Sonic Superstars on all major platforms at a discount, but Amazon is now offering a slightly better price. While the Nintendo Switch version is now on sale for $29.99 via Amazon and Best Buy, you will find the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies on sale for $28.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is 52% off the going rate and among the lowest price we have tracked. While it has dropped to $20 and $25 during brief sale events previously, this is a great time to land a copy at within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked this year. Modernizing the tried, tested, and true 2D side-scrolling Sonic action of years past, Superstars delivers an all-new story with a fresh take on the speedy platforming. There are a host of playable characters at the ready alongside 3-player local co-op and the ability to “challenge players from around the world in Battle Mode.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $6 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Ubisoft game sale from $20
- Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, more
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
