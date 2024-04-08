Today’s best game deals: Sonic Superstars from $29, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth $40, more

Best Buy has launched a new SEGA game sale event featuring Sonic titles, Persona games, and more. The sale is giving folks another chance to land a copy of Sonic Superstars on all major platforms at a discount, but Amazon is now offering a slightly better price. While the Nintendo Switch version is now on sale for $29.99 via Amazon and Best Buy, you will find the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies on sale for $28.99 shipped via Amazon. Regularly $60, this is 52% off the going rate and among the lowest price we have tracked. While it has dropped to $20 and $25 during brief sale events previously, this is a great time to land a copy at within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked this year. Modernizing the tried, tested, and true 2D side-scrolling Sonic action of years past, Superstars delivers an all-new story with a fresh take on the speedy platforming. There are a host of playable characters at the ready alongside 3-player local co-op and the ability to “challenge players from around the world in Battle Mode.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Nintendo Switch game deals

***Score deals on new games, pre-orders and DLC with these discounted Nintendo gift cards

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

***Score deals on new games, pre-orders and DLC with these discounted Xbox gift cards

PlayStation State of Play: Silent Hill 2, New Kojima action espionage, more

Xbox Developer Direct showcase! Indiana Jones gameplay, more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!