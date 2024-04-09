Today’s best iOS app deals: Jumbo Airport Story, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, and more

This morning’s collection of the best iOS game and app deals is now ready to go down below. On your way down, scope out the deals we are tracking on Apple’s official iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe clear case and this new all-time low on the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Jumbo Airport Story, Pool Slide Story, Dream Park Story, Whale Captain, ISS Real-Time Tracker, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best iOS game and app deals.

iOS Universal: Snake Game: Eat. Grow. Survive: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Chronicles of The Ancients: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Defense: The Gate: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Jumbo Airport Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pool Slide Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dream Park Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Forest Golf Planner: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Whale Captain: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cafe Master Story: $4 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: The Immortal Mayor: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Get Gabbin’: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PolyNome: THE Metronome: $6 (Reg. $10)

First build facilities such as Bistros and Bookstores to make visitors comfortable.

Satisfied customers make your airport more popular, and will attract even more visitors!

But the bigger your airport gets, the more tired visitors will be from walking around…

Still, never fear! Simply place seating like Benches and Sofas near facilities, and visitors will be able to rest up.

Oh, and don’t forget Plants to soothe sore eyes!

Seeing nature is especially important in places like airports, don’t you think?

So add some greenery to your airport scenery!

Keep on truckin’ until you can hold fairs and make your airport even livelier!

You may even get some new visitors?!