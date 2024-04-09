Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $40, Super Mario Bros. U, Mario Kart 8, more

Amazon’s latest first-party Nintendo Switch sale is now in full swing alongside pre-order listings for the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD re-release and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. You’ll find a host of big-time Switch titles marked down by 33%, all of which are down below, including a relatively rare deal on Splatoon 3 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one doesn’t get included in the regular Switch game sales quite as often as just about everything else in the first-party library. If you’re yet to add this one to your collection now’s a notable chance to do so. If you didn’t pick up that epic Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED for your collection, the game delivers even more of the bright and colorful ink-blasting action than years past, complete with loads of new features from previous iterations in the franchise. Players will discover the Splatlands, “a new sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants,” the return of 4v4 Turf Wars “with new stages, new maneuvers, and new weapons” and a battle against the the unruly Octarians in story mode. Head below for the rest of today’s Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

