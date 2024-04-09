Today’s best game deals: Splatoon 3 $40, Super Mario Bros. U, Mario Kart 8, more

Amazon’s latest first-party Nintendo Switch sale is now in full swing alongside pre-order listings for the upcoming Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD re-release and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. You’ll find a host of big-time Switch titles marked down by 33%, all of which are down below, including a relatively rare deal on Splatoon 3 at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this one doesn’t get included in the regular Switch game sales quite as often as just about everything else in the first-party library. If you’re yet to add this one to your collection now’s a notable chance to do so. If you didn’t pick up that epic Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED for your collection, the game delivers even more of the bright and colorful ink-blasting action than years past, complete with loads of new features from previous iterations in the franchise. Players will discover the Splatlands, “a new sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants,” the return of 4v4 Turf Wars “with new stages, new maneuvers, and new weapons” and a battle against the the unruly Octarians in story mode. Head below for the rest of today’s Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Nintendo Switch game deals
***$50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card for $45 w/ code SSDR843
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $40 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $40 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown $30 (Reg. $50)
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Superstars $30 (Reg. $60)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Contra Anniversary Collection eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Dead Cells $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Dead Cells eShop sale from $4 (Up to 20% off)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition $25 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection $4 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $6 (Reg. $30)
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD pre-order $60
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door pre-order $60
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Endless Ocean Luminous pre-order $50
PlayStation/Xbox game deals
- Hotline Miami Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox massive spring digital game sale: Over 1,100 titles up to 50% off
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth $40 (Reg. $70)
- Persona 3 Reload $40 (Reg. $70)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Ubisoft game sale from $20
- Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, more
- NHL 24 $25 (Reg. $70)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Alan Wake 2 $48 (Reg. $60)
- PlayStation Spring Sale – over 1,800 up to 80% off
- Best Buy Spring Video Game Sale now live
- New daily deal from now through March 31 on this page
- Atomic Heart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Terminator: Survivors pre-order $60
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol.1 $35 (Reg. $60)
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- System Shock pre-order $40 (Reg. $50)
- Final Fantasy XVI $45 (Reg. $70)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League $49 (Reg. $70)
- Elden Ring – Shadow of the Erdtree Edition pre-order $80
- For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed pre-order $60
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 Xbox pre-order $70
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 PS5 pre-order $70
