First deals on the latest 5,150MB/s SanDisk Extreme NVMe Internal SSDs now live from $70

Today we are tracking the first price drops on the latest SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe Internal SSDs. At both Best Buy and Amazon, you’ll find the 500GB model down at $69.99, the 1TB variant at $89.99, and the 2TB model going for $149.99 shipped. Having just landed on Amazon in the last month or so, they regularly fetch $80, $100, and as much as $180 respectively. These are the very first price drops we have tracked on these models, subsequently delivering new Amazon all-time lows in the process. Head below for more details.

The SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD delivers a mid-tier solution with a PCIe Gen4 interface and your standard M.2 2280 form-factor. They provide up to 5,150MB/s speeds for “retouching photos, editing videos, and more. You can even “stay up-to-date on your SSD’s health with the Western Digital Dashboard.”

However, for folks looking toward the future or those who are already in the process of upgrading to a Gen5 setup, you’ll likely want to consider Samsung’s 2024 2TB 990 EVO Gen 5×2 NVMe Internal SSD as well. This one is now going for even less at Amazon with a $135 sale price that undercuts the Gen4 SanDisk models above while clocking in at nearly the same speeds.

Alternatively, we are also still tracking a notable selection of much faster Gen5 models from Crucial that will more than double the speeds of the models listed above. All of those offers are waiting for you in our previous roundup.

SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD features:

Introducing the SanDisk Extreme M.2 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 4.0, engineered to keep up with your demanding creative workflows. Enjoy stellar performance with extreme read speeds up to 5,150MB/s so your PC can stay ahead of your flow as you work, edit, and play faster than ever before. With capacities up to 2TB, your drive can handle data-intensive workloads with ease after you finish the quick, one-screw installation. You can even stay up-to-date on your SSD’s health with the Western Digital Dashboard.

