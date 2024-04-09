Logitech’s ergonomic Lift Mouse ends wrist strain at $59.50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $59.49 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. This is down from $70 and marking a new all-time low. It’s an extra $0.50 under our last mention and the only time it has dropped under $60. You can catch up on the experience in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, or just head below the fold.

Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable.

Logitech did just debut a new way to expand your iPad or even a MacBook into a portable workstation. The new Casa Pop Up Desk includes everything you need to make an ergonomic setup anywhere, thanks to a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad that can stow away inside a folding MacBook stand that doubles as a case. We broke down the whole feature set in our launch coverage now that the hybird accessory is now shipping.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

