Take the OKAI Ranger e-bike off-road with 45-mile range at 20 MPH for $1,400 (Reg. $2,000)

Amazon is offering the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from its $2,000 MSRP, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,500, with prices only dropping further once Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s sales came along. At the start of the new year we saw it bounce around between $1,500 and a $1,020 low before rising back up once February began. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out OKAI’s website where the e-bike is still listed at its MSRP. You’ll also find these prices matched over at Best Buy, including on the black model that is running $100 more on Amazon.
This OKAI e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,000W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge six hour charge. Designed for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike, its 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets or on a backwoods trail while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an integrated full-color LED touchscreen display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.
Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Heybike just recently launched its own spring sale taking $700 off e-bike models alongside $297 in free gear. Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. You’ll also find a Rad Power flash sale for a few more days taking up to $400 off three select models and giving you one free accessory worth up to $100. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.
OKAI Ranger Electric Bike features:
- What is it built for? If you mostly ride on pavement but still want to explore dirt trails, then this electric bike is the perfect choice for you. It offers a mix of versatility and pure fun, whether you use it for your daily commute, as a weekend plaything, or for leisure rides.
- Built to Last: The frame of each OKAI Ranger bicycle is crafted from high-quality Aerospace-Grade aluminum, ensuring a combination of durability, performance, and aesthetics. It’s the one you’re excited to ride.
- Embark on an adventure and feel the strength of the OKAI Ranger adult electric bike, equipped with a powerful 1000W peak power BAFANG rear hub motor that provides 80 torque.
- We got all that terrain, Dependable RST hydraulic suspension fork with 80mm travel and lockout, allowing you to tackle various terrains with ease and efficiency. And the 26*4 inch fat tire holds up really well with great puncture protection.
- Long-Lasting Battery: This e-bike’s battery pack, made of Samsung cells, is UL-certified for reliability. Its replaceable design and IP67 resistance add to its durability. Additionally, a spare battery can extend the range further, providing even more flexibility for your journeys.
- The integrated LCD touchscreen, charging port, and controls are simple to use and intuitive. Check your assist level, range, speed, and more bike information at a glance.
