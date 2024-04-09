Take the OKAI Ranger e-bike off-road with 45-mile range at 20 MPH for $1,400 (Reg. $2,000)

Amazon is offering the OKAI Ranger Electric Bike for $1,399.99 shipped. Down from its $2,000 MSRP, it spent the large majority of 2023 keeping above $1,500, with prices only dropping further once Black Friday, Christmas, and New Year’s sales came along. At the start of the new year we saw it bounce around between $1,500 and a $1,020 low before rising back up once February began. Today’s deal comes in as a 30% markdown off the going rate and lands among some of the lowest prices we have tracked. It even beats out OKAI’s website where the e-bike is still listed at its MSRP. You’ll also find these prices matched over at Best Buy, including on the black model that is running $100 more on Amazon.

This OKAI e-bike comes equipped with a 750W (1,000W peak) motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge six hour charge. Designed for urban commuting and off-road adventures alike, its 26-inch by 4-inch fat tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets or on a backwoods trail while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an integrated full-color LED touchscreen display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.

OKAI Ranger Electric Bike features:

What is it built for? If you mostly ride on pavement but still want to explore dirt trails, then this electric bike is the perfect choice for you. It offers a mix of versatility and pure fun, whether you use it for your daily commute, as a weekend plaything, or for leisure rides.

Built to Last: The frame of each OKAI Ranger bicycle is crafted from high-quality Aerospace-Grade aluminum, ensuring a combination of durability, performance, and aesthetics. It’s the one you’re excited to ride.

Embark on an adventure and feel the strength of the OKAI Ranger adult electric bike, equipped with a powerful 1000W peak power BAFANG rear hub motor that provides 80 torque.

We got all that terrain, Dependable RST hydraulic suspension fork with 80mm travel and lockout, allowing you to tackle various terrains with ease and efficiency. And the 26*4 inch fat tire holds up really well with great puncture protection.

Long-Lasting Battery: This e-bike’s battery pack, made of Samsung cells, is UL-certified for reliability. Its replaceable design and IP67 resistance add to its durability. Additionally, a spare battery can extend the range further, providing even more flexibility for your journeys.

The integrated LCD touchscreen, charging port, and controls are simple to use and intuitive. Check your assist level, range, speed, and more bike information at a glance.

