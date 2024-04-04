Heybike spring sale takes up to $700 off e-bikes with $297 in free gear starting from $999

Heybike has launched a spring sale through April 22 that is taking up to $700 off a selection of its e-bikes as well as giving you $297 in free accessories along with your purchase. One of the most affordable options of the bunch is the Mars 2.0 Folding Fat-Tire e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its $1,499 price tag, it has seen far fewer discounts over the last year than older models like the original Mars e-bike. We have seen it included in a few 24-hour flash sales over at Best Buy, usually to $999 at the lowest, and we also saw it drop down to the $899 low back during February. Today’s deal comes in as a 33% markdown off the going rate and lands at the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $100 above the all-time low. We also recently reviewed Heybike’s Horizon e-bike, the company’s latest release which you can learn more about over at Electrek.

The Mars 2.0 e-bike comes in four colors (pumpkin orange, dusty blue, granite grey, and leather black) and equipped with a 750W (1,200W peak) rear hub motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 28 MPH for up to 45 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its five levels of pedal assist modes or switch over to the 7-speed gears while the 4-inch wide fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path – “offering superior traction, stability, and a smoother ride compared to conventional bikes.” The bike’s frame can easily be folded up in seconds for quick storage or transport and also features hydraulic disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights with braking functionality, a shock-absorbing seat, as well as a smart LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

Heybike spring sale discounts:

Be sure to check out the spring sale from Blix Bikes that is taking up to $600 off e-bike models alongside free accessory bundles worth up to $292. Likewise, Vanpowers is offering similar discounts up to $600 off on a collection of e-bikes as well. Velotric’s spring into March sale is still in swing, taking up to $500 off of a selection of its e-bikes, with bundle options available for some models as well. Then there is Aventon Bikes including a free battery worth $500 with the purchase of select e-bike models, as well as Juiced Bikes’ long-term flash sale that is giving customers an extra 10% off most e-bike and accessory purchases. There’s also the all-new Lectric ONE e-bike that is available for pre-order until May with $220 off launch discount and another $220 in free gear as an added bonus.

Heybike Mars 2.0 Folding Fat-Tire e-bike features:

Why Mars 2.0? Upgraded from the Mars ebike, Mars 2.0 is for more thrilling exploration. With a powerful 750W rear hub motor (peak 1200W), max speed of 28 mph, and compact foldability, Mars 2.0 is your gateway to effortless adventures. Discover limitless cycling possibilities and embrace exciting journey like never before!

