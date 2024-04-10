Anker’s new 30W Power Bank Fusion doubles as a wall charger with built-in USB-C cable

Anker is taking another stab at the hybrid power bank that turns into a USB-C charger when plugged into the wall. Its new 30W Power Bank Fusion goes one step further by pairing the 2-in-1 design we’ve seen before with a built-in USB-C cable.

I absolutely love these 2-in-1 charger form-factors, and Anker just keeps making them. The 30W Power Bank Fusion is one of the more affordable additions to the Anker roster, but still packs plenty of juice for more than just an iPhone 15. It comes centered around a 5,000mAh battery and backs that with a 22.5W output. But if you take advantage of its built-in AC wall adapter, it can dish out 30W of juice on top of refueling the battery without needing any other gear.

Where Anker’s latest actually begins to branch out from the hybrid designs we’ve seen in the past is by ditching the need for yet another accessory. Gadgets like the Anker 30W Power Bank Fusion already streamlines your charging setup by being both a wall charger and power bank in one. But this new release also has a USB-C charging cable. It has a 30W USB-C port on top, but also a dedicated cable built right in.

The charger fits right in the palm of your hand and comes in either black or white designs. Some more colorful models will also launch in the near future, too. There’s an LED display on the side for monitoring how much juice the internal battery has left.

You can now buy the new Anker 30W Power Bank Fusion direct from the company’s Amazon storefront. In true Anker fashion, it comes with a launch discount. It normally sells for $40, but now you can drop the price down to $33.99. This hit Amazon a little bit ago, but Anker is formally taking the wraps off the new charger today so we wanted to at least share it.

Earlier in the year, we just saw Belkin launch a new accessory with the same 2-in-1 feature set. The new BoostCharge Hybrid launched in February with a $60 price tag and 20W USB-C charging features. There’s no denying the kind of premium that Belkin products usually come with, but Anker is delivering a whole new level of value comparatively. Today’s new reveal also shows us how far things have come from previous hybrid designs.

The hybrid GaNPrime Power Bank is still a personal highlight even all this time after my initial review, but I am so happy to see Anker running with that design by adding in even more features. The newer rendition doesn’t have quite as large of an internal battery, but it does mean you’re getting a more affordable price tag.

