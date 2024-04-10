LEGO reveals miniature Fruit Store set as upcoming gift with purchase

Back in February, we shared a promotional LEGO set that gave builders a chance to score a miniature Flower Shop. Today, the second addition to that microscale collection of storefronts has been revealed as a lovely little Fruit Store (40684).

Today, we can show off LEGO set number 40684, a miniature Fruit Store. The build is in the same scale as the other microscale shop that launched earlier in the spring and will match the same design as the other two models we’re expecting to see in the coming months. This Fruit Store comes with 337 pieces and assembles a 2-story model. There’s the titular fruit shop on the bottom as well as a second story that has the same smattering of mini furnishings.

I know that not everyone loves stickers, but I love how much sense of scale the included decals provide for the LEGO Fruit Store sign and the open notice on the front door. The vibrant colors of the fruit also make this a far cuter model than the Flower Shop, but I do find myself wishing for the same level of detail found on that previous release in the series.

Here are some photos of the upcoming set.

This upcoming miniature creation will be officially available as a gift with purchase. This means that you’ll have to buy other LEGO sets in order to unlock this one as a freebie bundled into your order. We suspect that it will be locked behind the same $200 threshold as the Flower Shop from March, but are still waiting for full confirmation from the LEGO Group. It’s also unknown exactly when this set will debut, but expect sometime in May.

