Lexar’s brand new USB-C 2,000MB/s portable SSD just hit the $179 Amazon all-time low

Earlier this month, Lexar introduced its brand new portable SSD that allows users to shoot 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage from iPhone 15 Pro directly to its internal storage. And now it’s seeing a big price drop for World Backup Day. Amazon is offering the Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive for $179.49 shipped. Regularly $230, this is $50.50 off and the lowest price we can find. This model released a couple weeks ago with a special $200 launch price, and now you can land the brand’s latest at the best price ever. While geared towards iPhone 15 Pro users, it is indeed your typical portable SSD otherwise, and works with just about anything with a USB-C connection, including your Mac, PC, gaming console, Android device, and more. Our launch coverage details the specs, and you’ll find more down below.

The Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable Solid-State Drive delivers on high-end specs and is ready to ingest full-quality 4K 60FPS Apple Pro Res footage directly from your iPhone 15 Pro/Max. It features USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance with up to 2,000MB/s read and 1,800MB/s write speeds, all packed into a durable metal design that “easily fits in your pocket.” The 5-year warranty, included USB-C cable, and Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption are worth noting as well. Lexar did mention that a 4TB model would be joining the lineup later in Q2, but that will likely cost a whole lot more than this one – if you can make do with the 2TB action, today’s deal is the lowest price yet.

Be sure to scope out the details on PNY’s brand new 2,000MB/s USB 3.2 Gen 2 x2 RP60 portable SSD and if you’re into market for expanded internal storage, as much as 8TB, our hands-on review of the 2024 model Samsung T5 EVO is worth a look as well.

Lexar 2TB SL500 Portable SSD features:

Incredible USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 performance of up to 2000MB/s read and 1800MB/s write to transfer files fast

Thin, compact, and durable metal design

Supports Apple Pro Res recording – shoot directly to the drive in up to 4K 60FPS with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Compatible with iPhone 15 series, mobile devices, laptops, cameras, game consoles, and more

Type-C data cable for plug-and-play convenience

Includes Lexar DataShield 256-bit AES encryption software to protect files

