Rare deals hit Aer’s tech slings, backpacks, accessory pouches, more from $34 (30% off)

Aer is a brand best known around here for its tech carriers, ranging from backpacks and accessory pouches to some of the better sling packs we have tested out. I was even a big fan of its Travel Pack 3 after going hands-on. One thing we don’t see from the brand very often is deals of any kind, but today that changes with some rare offers on a series of its travel and tech gear. You’re looking at up $52 off a range of its Tech Collection and Commuter carriers, including backpacks, dopp kits, cable kits, briefs, sling bags, and more. Pricing starts from $34.50 with free shipping on orders over $99 and you’ll find some highlights from the sale down below.

Aer MacBook and tech bag deals:

As you might know from our reviews, Aer makes versatile gear with a focus on stowing your everyday carry and tech gear, whether it be for traveling, day trips, or heading to work each day. Much of it is made of 1680D Cordura ballistic nylon, with YKK zippers, soft woven lining, and plenty of dedicated storage compartments as well. You’ll find some highlights from today’s rare price drops as well as some links to our hands-on reviews down below for more insight into what they offer.

And here are some of our hands-on impressions of various pieces in the lineup:

Aer Tech Sling 2 features:

The Tech Sling 2 is designed to carry your everyday essentials. It features a quick-access laptop compartment, a separate compartment for your tech accessories and a versatile sling strap for multiple carry positions. Move Smarter.

