Anker’s 256Wh portable power station has nine ports for $170 low (Reg. $220), more from $299

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its 521 Portable Power Station for $169.99 shipped. Down from a $220 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $187 over the summer. Back in February we saw it drop to the $170 low for the first time during Valentine’s Day sales before returning to its MSRP. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat of February’s 23% markdown and returns the price back to the all-time lowest we have tracked. This power station has been upgraded with a LiFePO4 battery, providing a 256Wh capacity and a max power output of 600W, which comes surge protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet and a USB-C port in 2.5 hours and via a 100W solar panel in 4.1 hours. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts nine different ports: one carport, one USB-C, three USB-As, and four AC outlets.

If you’re looking for alternative options for a smaller capacity power station, check out our recent coverage of the R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station that just hit a new all-time low. It has a 299Wh capacity with a 600W output and is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with its port options: two ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices. And be sure to also browse through EcoFlow’s mega sale that is taking up to $2,796 off power stations, bundles, and accessories, with scattered 6-hour flash sales scheduled for April 14 and 19.

Anker 521 Portable Power Station Features:

  • 10 Years of Long-Lasting Power: Anker 521 Portable Power Station is built to last over a decade, even with everyday use with our InfiniPower technology. InfiniPower combines LiFePO4 batteries with ultra-durable electronics, a control system that monitors temperature up to 100 times per second, and an impact-resistant build.
  • USB-C Port Built In: Ditch bulky adapters and use a single cable for fast charging your laptop with the built-in USB-C port. It’s compatible with a wide range of other devices, too.
  • 600W of Upgraded Power: Anker 521 Portable Power Station uses SurgePower to run high-wattage appliances up to 600W.
  • 256Wh Capacity for Weekend Trips: When you’re getting away for the weekend, bring Anker 521 Portable Power Station to charge your devices and small appliances, up to 256Wh.
  • 6 Ports for More Charging: Plug in 6 devices or appliances for your weekend getaway. The power station comes with 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet.
  • What You Get: Anker 521 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 256Wh), DC adapter, car charging cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 5-year warranty, and friendly customer service.

