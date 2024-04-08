ALLPOWERS R600 BEIGE 299Wh power station offers 7 ports and wireless charger for $199 low

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering the R600 BEIGE Portable Power Station for $199 shipped, after clipping the on-page $70 off coupon. Down from $269, this particular model saw a fair share of discounts over the course of the 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales bringing costs to the lowest points we’ve seen. At the end of January we saw its first discount of the new year that brought costs down to $209 for a short period. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year, amounting to a 26% markdown off the going rate and landing at the new all-time low. If the color scheme doesn’t fit your tastes, its more uniformed model is also discounted to $209 as an additional option.

Built around LiFePO4 battery cells with a 299Wh capacity and a 600W output, this power station is able to power up to eight essential devices simultaneously with a stable 110V. With its two AC ports, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, one cigarette lighter port, and a wireless charger on top for your personal devices, it will be able to meet all your needs while you’re on the road or out in the wilds. It fully charges within one hour via a wall outlet, or can be charged with up to 400W of solar input or by means of your car’s cigarette lighter which takes several hours longer.

More ALLPOWERS power stations seeing discounts:

Be sure to also check out the ALLPOWERS PB100 Laptop Power Bank that saw its first discount since its release last week, though it is now sitting at a slightly higher discounted rate of $54. It provides a 24,000mAh capacity and four output ports to cover your charging needs: one 100W USB-C, one 60W USB-C, and two 18W USB-As. It features a powerful LED light on its side that can give steady illumination or be switched to a flashing mode for S.O.S signals in emergencies – it even has a leather carrying strap for easy transport. And be sure to also browse through EcoFlow’s mega sale that is taking up to $2,796 off power stations, bundles, and accessories, with scattered flash sale days that will increase savings to their absolute maximum rates by bundling certain items together.

ALLPOWERS BEIGE R600 Solar Generator Features:

ALLPOWERS R600 portable power station can power 8 essential devices simultaneously with stable 110V voltage. 2 AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, 1 Cigarette lighter, 1 Wireless Charger meet all your needs. With durable LiFePO4 battery cells and more capacity of 299wh, R600 can be used and recharged more than 3500 times. Eco mode can shut down R600 at a fixed time, and BMS can optimize the internal current cycle, making R600 regular use up to 10 years.

