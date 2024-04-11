Save $450 on Dell’s XPS 13 Plus Laptop as spring clearance lands at $1,049

Dell is currently offering its XPS 13 Plus Laptop for $1,049 shipped. This marks down the 13th Gen i7 model with 16GB of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD from its usual $1,499 price tag. There are other configurations available, but this is the most affordable. You’re looking at $450 in savings alongside the best price we’ve seen to date at $50 under our previous mention. Dell did just begin shipping a new version with a dedicated Copilot key, but otherwise, the previous-generation XPS 13 Plus offers much of the same premium build and high-end software experience.

If you’re not sold on the new AI-backed models, Dell is taking $450 or more off the existing XPS 13 Plus. It comes outfitted with much of the same sleek design as its newer counterpart, just with Intel’s 13th Generation i7-1360p chip under the hood. It has a 13.4-inch FHD+ InfinityEdge touchscreen display and backs that with dual Thunderbolt 4 ports in case you need extra screen real estate. You’ll also find Wi-Fi 6E, 14 hours of battery life, and other features that make this the MacBook of Windows laptops.

If you do want the latest and greatest that Windows has to offer, Dell’s new 2024 XPS laptops are finally shipping. The whole lineup was revealed alongside a collection of other new laptops at CES 2024, delivering new Intel Core Ultra chips and dedicated Microsoft Copilot keys. Pricing across all three different screen sizes now starts from $1,399.

Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop features:

Do everything you love faster with our most powerfully designed XPS 13 ever. Features 13th Gen Intel Core™ processors and Windows 11, with innovative battery technology – all delivered in a lightweight laptop. A backlit touch function row lets you toggle between media and function keys with ease, bringing forward only the icons you care about.

