Logitech's late 2023 Brio Webcam drops down to $31.50 today, plus more desk gear from $13

Logitech Brio 101 Webcam

Amazon has now launched a new Logitech tech sale featuring content creator gear, some of the brand’s latest webcams, mice, keyboards, and more from $13. One highlight here has the Logitech Brio 101 Webcam down at $31.49 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This model debuted in September at $40 and has mostly fetched as much ever since. We have seen a few price drops to $30 since then, but today’s offer marks the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon. While you will find deals on the higher-end models below, the 101 makes for a more affordable solution that delivers 1080p resolutions, automatic light balancing, a manual privacy slide, and compatibility with most video calling apps – Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet. Head below for more Logitech deals. 

More Logitech webcam and productivity gear deals:

You can browse through the rest of Amazon’s latest Logitech productivity sale right here. The deals kick off from just under $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 and include everything from wireless mice and keyboards to desktop bundles and more. 

And while we are talking Logitech gear, be sure to scope out our recent hands-on review of the brand’s vibrant new Pro X 60 keyboard as well as this ongoing price drop on Logitech’s ergonomic Lift Mouse

Logitech Brio 101 Webcam features:

  • Full Clarity: Look clearer in video calls with Full HD 1080p resolution
  • Auto-Light Balance: RightLight boosts brightness by up to 50%, reducing shadows so you look your best—compared to previous-generation Logitech webcams (1)
  • Privacy with a Slide: The integrated webcam cover makes it easy to get total, reliable privacy when you’re not on a video call
  • Built-In Mic: The built-in microphone lets others hear you clearly during video calls
  • Easy Plug-And-Play: The Brio 101 works with most video calling platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet—no hassle; it just works

