Logitech Pro X 60 review: Compact, fast, and highly customizable [Video]

Today, Logitech is out with the latest esports-focused gaming peripheral, the Pro X 60 keyboard. Making even more room for big mouse swipes than the TKL from last year, the Pro X 60 embraces the popular compact 60% keyboard layout but adds speed and some of the most robust key mapping we’ve ever seen via KeyControl in Logitech G Hub. At $179 is the new Logitech Pro X 60 going to be the go-to esports gaming keyboard? Be sure to hit the video below for all of the details.

Overview

Like other peripherals in its “pro” line-up, Logitech claims to have worked with some of the world’s best esports athletes to meet their exact specifications with the Pro X 60. With a focus on compact, quick performance, it’s wireless Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz, uses optical switches, and can be configured with up to 15 different actions per key.

With KeyControl, Logitech is aiming to answer some of the shortcomings of a smaller keyboard that features fewer keys than a standard, TKL, or even the popular 75% layout. With modifiers and g-shift controls with other Logitech peripherals like mice, users can create, customize, and even share layouts for different gaming and productivity scenarios.

Design

There is no denying how simple and sleek the Pro X 60 looks. It’s highly compact with the case extending just beyond the keycaps themselves. I’m happy Logitech kept a clean design aesthetic here rather than adding extra plastic, lines, or shapes that aren’t necessary. It’s simple and sleek.

Pro X 60 is available in three different colors – white, black, and the pink colorway we have here. It will also come in both a standard and ISO key layout. For some reason, they keep sending me ISO variants so that is what we have here with the large enter key.

Pro X 60: Video

As a wireless keyboard, The Pro X 60 has a handy slot on the bottom to hold the small USB receiver. Alternatively, the receiver can be stored in the included hard-shell carry case along with a USB-A to USB-C adapter, spare color-matched escape key, and 6-foot USB-C to USB-A cable.

To keep things simple, Logitech has placed a small volume roller on the left side of the keyboard. It’s fairly light and smooth and is easy to bump in my opinion. I would have loved to feel a little more resistance on this roller.

On the right side of the keyboard is a dedicated game mode on/off switch. It takes an intentional movement to activate or deactivate this mode. Game mode will disable the Windows key and other keys can be added to that list through G Hub.

On the front are the power switch, USB-C port, and a dedicated button for Bluetooth as well as 2.4gHz wireless.

Out of the box, the per-key RGB is set to a simple solid color that isn’t as distracting as the common RGB rainbow wave.

KeyControl

Compact 60% keyboards have their benefits but as someone who both works and games from the same setup, the lack of keys can be troublesome at times. Logitech also heard this feedback from some of its professional esports athletes who helped with the design of the Pro X 60.

KeyControl is Logitech’s answer to the lack of physical keys and I must say, it’s pretty robust. Through layers of modifiers, the standard function button, and a programmable g-shift button that can be on a separate Logitech peripheral, there are many ways to access multiple layers of keys to use the navigation tools you might have sacrificed for a small form factor.

The examples that Logitech gave and I found myself using were mapping the arrow keys to WASD with a simple modifier like ALT. Since my right hand usually rests here anyway, it makes my most used navigation keys easy to reach.

That customization also includes different action types – actions can be tied to a press, hold, or release. One example for RPG-style games is that the press is mapped to activating buffs and the release activates ultimate or high-damage skills.

To take that a step further, by using a g-shift modifier on the Pro X Superlight 2, those same buttons can be mapped to a different layer of commands like media controls. So without moving my hands from where they typically sit on my keyboard and mouse, that system enables multiple layers of commands for the same keys.

Just like the Astro A50 X we just reviewed, another benefit here with G Hub is the ability to create, share, and search for user-generated profiles. So if you want to find a Counter-Strike keyboard layout that a pro has created, that can be shared and searched for through G Hub and accessible to anyone with this keyboard.

Build Quality

Logitech has taken some measures to improve the tying sound and feel of the Pro X 60. There is a thick, custom-molded piece of rubber at the bottom of the case and some foam under the space bar.

The stabilizers also feel smooth and better than most pre-built keyboards. They’re not screw-in, but they clip into the top plate of the Pro X 60.

Things could be taken further to improve the feel even more, though. The Pro X 60 lacks any sort of tape or PCB mode to further reduce excessive noise. Nor does it have an additional layer of foam between the PCB and the top plate like more premium keyboards.

Additionally, there is quite a bit of stem wobble with the switches which lends itself to a noisy keyboard. Not that you will often shake your keyboard, but it could be sampled as a shaker for music tracks due to that rattle.

This isn’t present on the Pro X TKL with tactile optical switches that I received last year so that makes me think maybe it is just the linear switches that cause this sound.

Overall while the build feels okay and I’m sure it will be a reliable keyboard, there could be more steps taken to improve the overall experience. But, with an emphasis on quick, competitive play, I doubt that was the main focus for Logitech when creating the Pro X 60.

Pro X 60: Switches

Pro X 60 comes with either linear or tactile GX Optical switches. We have the linear switches in our model but we tried the tactile switches in the Pro X TKL last year.

GX Optical – Linear

Actuation point – 1.8mm

Force – 50g

Total Travel distance: 4.00mm

GX Optical – Tactile

Actuation point – 1.8mm

Force – 60g

Total Travel distance: 4.00mm

The linear switches feel light and smooth in use but there is some stem wobble present, as noted in the build section. That also means it’s a bit louder than some other premium keyboards, even the Corsair K65 Plus that we recently reviewed. Even just moving my fingers around the keys causes some extra noise due to the wobble.

One interesting thing mentioned during the press meeting is that Logitech isn’t advertising the switches as hot-swappable but they can be swapped. Typical switch-puller tools didn’t work but I was able to remove them relatively easily by doing a similar pinching motion on the top and bottom with a pair of knives.

While it can be done, Logitech doesn’t intend for that to be a selling point for the end-user. It’s more of an RMA feature to be able to fix any unforeseen issues.

Wireless, dongle, and polling rate?

Wireless might not be a feature everyone needs. I don’t use wireless keyboards very often here at my gaming/work desk. But there are applications where it would be beneficial. Since the Pro X 60 also features Bluetooth connectivity, it can work on the go rather than just on a single PC.

Additionally, it cleans up a workstation or battle station when you have a wireless mouse and keyboard in your arsenal.

Another feature of the Pro X 60 and Logitech’s Lightspeed wireless is that you can connect this keyboard and other Logitech mice like the Superlight 2 to the same dongle. While it limits the polling rate of the mouse to the 1k rating of the keyboard, this simplifies setup even further.

Interestingly, Logitech noted that most of the Pro players they have worked with don’t even use 2K or 4K polling. They don’t see any performance gained from those higher-speed polling rates.

Pro X 60: Keycaps

Pro X 60’s shine-through double-shot PBT keycaps look fairly clean and crisp. They’re certainly better than the misaligned caps from the Corsair K65 Plus.

9to5Toys’ Take

Is the Logitech Pro X 60 the best 60% keyboard? Well, it depends. If your focus is on top-tier gaming performance, yes, it might just be. It’s fast, compact, and highly customizable for gameplay.

If you’re more on the custom keyboard premium typing experience side of things, I don’t think that the Pro X 60 is quite there out of the box. I will be interested to see what modders do with this keyboard once they get their hands on it but as it sits out of the box I think it falls behind others like the K65 Plus just in terms of typing sound and feel.

I think the bottom line here is that if you are in the market for a fast, esports-focused 60% wireless keyboard, the Logitech Pro X 60 is a great choice. Everything here has been designed for the competitive edge when gaming.

There are plenty of other options out there even from big brands like Razer but this combination of features makes the Pro X 60 stand out for those who are leaning more towards the competitive side of gameplay. If I was heading to an FPS tournament, this would be the keyboard I would pack along to take with me in its perfect little travel case.

